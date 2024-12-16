Suns Ride Fast Start to Win vs Trail Blazers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (14-11) took down the Portland Trail Blazers (8-18) on Sunday night at Footprint Center by a score of 116-109.
The Suns came into tonight off of a morale-boosting victory over the Utah Jazz - while Portland suffered a crushing defeat when pitted against the San Antonio Spurs.
This was the second consecutive contest sans Bradley Beal - so Royce O'Neale was once again thrust into a starting role, and it ended up serving the Suns well early on.
Phoenix took a 33-21 lead after one frame of action following a Grayson Allen corner three in the closing seconds of the quarter.
Portland started to chip away at the significant lead - but a surge from Kevin Durant and role players reinforced a solid 57-51 Suns lead going into the half.
The third quarter began with a quick scoring outburst from Portland, but four consecutive three-point knockdowns in roughly 2 minutes of game action put the Suns back on top
Phoenix capped off the first 36 minutes of game time with an 83-79 lead.
The Suns expanded on the lead in the final 12 minutes of the contest, and eventually coasted to a substantive victory.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Kevin Durant - 20 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
Tyus Jones - 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Royce O'Neale - 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Anfernee Simons - 20 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL
What's Next
The Suns are welcoming Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers to Phoenix for a Thursday night matchup.