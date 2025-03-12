Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup After Late Scratch
PHOENIX -- The play-in push is rolling along for the Phoenix Suns - as the current 11-seed in the Western Conference is seeking to earn win number 31 on the season in an effort to catch the Dallas Mavericks.
Houston came into the night short-handed, while it appeared that Phoenix would be at full strength before a surprising late scratch about an hour prior to tip-off.
The late addition to the injury report necessitated another starting lineup combination, head coach Mike Budenholzer had to adapt and went with a replacement that made the most sense at the surface.
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Mason Plumlee
Beal is set to return today after missing Monday's contest with what appears to be a calf issue that must be managed the rest of the way.
Booker scored 26 points in the last meeting between Phoenix and Houston - the 4-time All-Star could be in for a tough matchup against Dillon Brooks.
Durant drained seven three-pointers in Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and has shot 46.2% from the arc this month.
Bol has only averaged 16.4 MPG this month despite starting every game - Houston will be a prime opportunity for the six-year vet to take advantage as Houston is without Amen Thompson.
Starting C Nick Richards was a very late scratch today - as he was ruled out an hour prior to tip-off with ankle soreness - Plumlee will look to play his fifth quality game in a row, this time in a starting role.
Suns-Rockets is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time.