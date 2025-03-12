Inside The Suns

Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup After Late Scratch

The Suns are utilizing yet another starting unit tonight as the season winds down.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) watch as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The play-in push is rolling along for the Phoenix Suns - as the current 11-seed in the Western Conference is seeking to earn win number 31 on the season in an effort to catch the Dallas Mavericks.

Houston came into the night short-handed, while it appeared that Phoenix would be at full strength before a surprising late scratch about an hour prior to tip-off.

The late addition to the injury report necessitated another starting lineup combination, head coach Mike Budenholzer had to adapt and went with a replacement that made the most sense at the surface.

  • Bradley Beal
  • Devin Booker
  • Kevin Durant
  • Bol Bol
  • Mason Plumlee

Beal is set to return today after missing Monday's contest with what appears to be a calf issue that must be managed the rest of the way.

Booker scored 26 points in the last meeting between Phoenix and Houston - the 4-time All-Star could be in for a tough matchup against Dillon Brooks.

Durant drained seven three-pointers in Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and has shot 46.2% from the arc this month.

Bol has only averaged 16.4 MPG this month despite starting every game - Houston will be a prime opportunity for the six-year vet to take advantage as Houston is without Amen Thompson.

Starting C Nick Richards was a very late scratch today - as he was ruled out an hour prior to tip-off with ankle soreness - Plumlee will look to play his fifth quality game in a row, this time in a starting role.

Suns-Rockets is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time.

