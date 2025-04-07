Inside The Suns

Suns Late Rally Falls Short vs Knicks

The Suns play-in hopes continue to sink as the losses pile up.

Kevin Hicks

Apr 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) rebounds against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Cameron Payne (1) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-43) closed out a difficult three-game road trip on Sunday against the New York Knicks (50-28) by a score of 112-98 on Sunday.

The Knicks returned Jalen Brunson to their lineup tonight after a nearly month-long absence, while Kevin Durant sat out for Phoenix.

The Suns put a strong effort forward in the first quarter of action, but a late run by the Knicks gave the home team a 27-23 lead after 12 minutes.

Phoenix's offense stalled in quarter two - clearly missing Durant once again - as the Knicks took a 53-43 lead into the locker room.

Devin Booker continued to carry the offensive load for the Suns over the duration of the third quarter, but Phoenix's deficit grew to 87-70 going into the fourth quarter.

The final 12 minutes of action yielded far better results for the Suns - as the deficit was shedded to five points in crunch time. The Knicks were able to weather the storm and hold off Phoenix in what could be the crushing blow to a disappointing season.

Key Performances

Devin Booker - 40 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 16-29 FG

Grayson Allen - 15 PTS, 6 REB, 8-19 FG

Karl-Anthony Towns - 19 PTS, 13 REB

Mikal Bridges - 22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 8-14 FG

What This Means For Suns

Phoenix now trails the Sacramento Kings by three games, while needing to make up two and a half games on the Dallas Mavericks with just four games remaining - the writing appears to be on the wall for this season.

What's Next

The Suns return home for a three-game home stretch on Tuesday - beginning with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

