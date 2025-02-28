Suns' Losing Streak Continues vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-32) were defeated in a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (16-43) on Thursday night in Phoenix by a score of 124-116 - in what was one of two consecutive duels between the franchises.
The Suns went into the game short-handed yet again, as Bradley Beal was a late addition and ultimate scrap from the lineup due to calf tightness.
Phoenix and New Orleans were locked in a tight battle for much of the first frame of action, but Trey Murphy III catalyzed the Pelicans' offense to a 35-30 lead after 12 minutes.
The Pelicans continued the positive momentum into the second quarter - where they started out with a 13-0 run.
Phoenix battled back to take a 62-61 lead into the halftime break behind a balanced scoring effort from the starting unit.
The Suns continued to battle after the rough start to quarter 2 - scoring 29 points in the third period to take a 91-88 lead going into the final 12 minutes of action.
New Orleans enjoyed another quick start to a quarter - as they began the 4th on an 11-3 run to take a five-point lead.
The Suns rallied multiple times to tie the game or get within one possession, but timely Pelicans possessions that ended in a basket sealed another loss for the Suns.
The Phoenix losing streak is now three games - and they have only won two games this entire month.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 34 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 6-16 3PTFG
Kevin Durant - 28 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 12-23 FG
Tyus Jones - 15 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST, 5-7 3PTFG
Zion Williamson - 27 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 13-17 FG
Trey Murphy III - 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6-18 FG
What's Next
The Suns will return to action against the Pelicans tomorrow night.