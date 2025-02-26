Suns Fall to Grizzlies in Overtime Shootout
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-31) closed off their lengthy road trip with a gut-wrenching loss the Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) by a score of 151-148 on Tuesday night in Memphis.
Both teams came into the night relatively healthy, with Monte Morris being the only player that was added to the injury report for either team.
The Suns got off to a quick start over the first 12 minutes of action - taking a 34-31 lead into the second quarter behind 11 points from Kevin Durant and a much needed spark from Bol Bol.
Phoenix stayed afloat for much of the second frame, and they took a 62-58 lead into halftime.
A 10-point lead that was built up in the middle part of the third quarter was relinquished over the final 3 minutes, but clutch baskets from Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale gifted the Suns a 103-101 lead going into the final 12 minutes.
The Suns were unable to hold the fourth quarter advantage - and a Ja Morant basket in the closing seconds of the period forced overtime.
Phoenix controlled much of overtime as well, but some untimely calls and clutch moments from Memphis ensured another defeat for the Suns - in what was possibly the most complete showing for the team in weeks.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 28 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 12-20 FG
Bradley Beal - 24 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 4-6 3PTFG
Kevin Durant - 26 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 8-19 FG
Bol Bol - 23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK, 8-11 FG
Jaren Jackson Jr. - 28 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 11-13 FG
Ja Morant - 29 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 7-25 FG
What's Next
The Suns are set to finally return to Phoenix in the coming days, as they will host the New Orleans Pelicans on both Thursday and Friday night,