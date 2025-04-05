Inside The Suns

Suns Offense Stalls in Loss to Celtics

Phoenix's play-in hopes took another hit with a defeat tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) tries to knock the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) tries to knock the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-42) clinched their first losing season since 2019-20 tonight by dropping a rematch of last week's game to the Boston Celtics (57-20) by a score of -.

Boston was able to come into the game at full strength - as Jaylen Brown got cleared to play prior to the game, while Phoenix continued to be without Kevin Durant for the second consecutive game.

This game saw head coach Mike Budenholzer making significant changes to the starting unit - moving away from Collin Gillespie/Nick Richards in favor of Royce O'Neale and rookie Oso Ighodaro.

Another slow start plagued the Suns tonight - the offense stalled to the tune of 22 points in quarter one, while they ceded 31 to the Celtics.

Boston was able to increase the lead to as much as 20 in the second period, but Phoenix was able to battle back to an extent. Boston still took a 60-47 advantage into halftime.

Boston extended their lead to over 20 in the third frame of action, but continued fight from Phoenix brought the deficit down to 90-75 going into the final quarter.

The final quarter was played to a virtual draw - Phoenix did not do enough to close the substantial gap that had largely been a recurring theme all night.

Key Performances

Devin Booker - 37 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 15-29 FG

Oso Ighodaro - 12 PTS, 7 REB

Tyus Jones - 12 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL

Jayson Tatum - 23 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST,

Jaylen Brown - 31 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 10-16 FG

What's Next

The Suns conclude the road trip against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/Gameday