Suns Offense Stalls in Loss to Celtics
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-42) clinched their first losing season since 2019-20 tonight by dropping a rematch of last week's game to the Boston Celtics (57-20) by a score of -.
Boston was able to come into the game at full strength - as Jaylen Brown got cleared to play prior to the game, while Phoenix continued to be without Kevin Durant for the second consecutive game.
This game saw head coach Mike Budenholzer making significant changes to the starting unit - moving away from Collin Gillespie/Nick Richards in favor of Royce O'Neale and rookie Oso Ighodaro.
Another slow start plagued the Suns tonight - the offense stalled to the tune of 22 points in quarter one, while they ceded 31 to the Celtics.
Boston was able to increase the lead to as much as 20 in the second period, but Phoenix was able to battle back to an extent. Boston still took a 60-47 advantage into halftime.
Boston extended their lead to over 20 in the third frame of action, but continued fight from Phoenix brought the deficit down to 90-75 going into the final quarter.
The final quarter was played to a virtual draw - Phoenix did not do enough to close the substantial gap that had largely been a recurring theme all night.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 37 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 15-29 FG
Oso Ighodaro - 12 PTS, 7 REB
Tyus Jones - 12 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL
Jayson Tatum - 23 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST,
Jaylen Brown - 31 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 10-16 FG
What's Next
The Suns conclude the road trip against the New York Knicks on Sunday.