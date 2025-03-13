Suns' Offense Stalls in Loss to Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (30-36) dropped the final game of the four-game road trip to the Houston Rockets (41-25) by a score of 111-104 on Wednesday night in Houston
Both teams were short-handed - as Grayson Allen and Nick Richards were late scratches for the Suns, while Houston is still without Amen Thompson.
Phoenix took a lead midway later in the opening quarter after Houston took an early lead, but the Rockets finished the final frame on an 11-2 run to take a 32-27 advantage into quarter two.
The second period of action was headlined by ejections of Mason Plumlee and Steven Adams as the end of the quarter quickly approached - Phoenix rallied to tie the game at 50 before a Houston run earned them a 57-52 lead going into halftime.
The Suns trailed 88-79 after three quarters of game-time after a phenomenal scoring showcase by Jalen Green.
Houston continued to expand on that lead in the final quarter, and Phoenix was never truly able to rebound from the run by the Rockets at the end of quarter one.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 7-15 FG
Kevin Durant - 19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK, 8-12 FG
Bradley Beal - 25 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL, 9-14 FG
Jalen Green - 29 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 8-16 FG
Alperen Sengun - 20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 7-7 FG
What This Means for Suns
Phoenix concludes the road trip at a 1-3 mark despite playing inspiring basketball for much of the four contests.
On the bright side, the Mavericks are continuing to pile losses up - but Phoenix has to win games to hold off the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers on their own end.
What's Next
The Suns return home for a singular game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.