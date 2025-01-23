Suns Overcome Struggles, Roll Over Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (22-21) closed out the extensive road trip on a high note in defeating the Brooklyn Nets (14-30) by a score of 108-84 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.
The Nets came into the game supremely short-handed, while Phoenix ruled out Bradley Beal approximately an hour before tip-off.
Phoenix got off to a solid start - riding stifling defense to a 28-16 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The Suns spent much of the next quarter struggling to score - which resulted in the lead dwindling to under 5, but a late surge ended up affording them a 54-42 lead going into the locker room.
Phoenix put forth a strong third quarter showing - scoring 28 points in this frame while also playing solid defense to take an 82-68 lead into the final 12 minutes of action.
Phoenix had little trouble finishing the game - a standout fourth quarter performance by Devin Booker left little doubt as to who was the victor.
The Suns are now once again over .500 - but this was an expected victory. The team will look to continue the momentum as they return home for a three-game slate.
Key Performances
Kevin Durant - 24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 8-15 FG
Devin Booker - 32 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 14-24 FG
Tyus Jones - 8 PTS, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 3PT
Jalen Wilson - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Keon Johnson - 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
What's Next
The Suns are back at home against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.