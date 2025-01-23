Inside The Suns

Suns Overcome Struggles, Roll Over Nets

Phoenix moved to 22-21 on the season with the victory.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) defends during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (22-21) closed out the extensive road trip on a high note in defeating the Brooklyn Nets (14-30) by a score of 108-84 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

The Nets came into the game supremely short-handed, while Phoenix ruled out Bradley Beal approximately an hour before tip-off.

Phoenix got off to a solid start - riding stifling defense to a 28-16 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The Suns spent much of the next quarter struggling to score - which resulted in the lead dwindling to under 5, but a late surge ended up affording them a 54-42 lead going into the locker room.

Phoenix put forth a strong third quarter showing - scoring 28 points in this frame while also playing solid defense to take an 82-68 lead into the final 12 minutes of action.

Phoenix had little trouble finishing the game - a standout fourth quarter performance by Devin Booker left little doubt as to who was the victor.

The Suns are now once again over .500 - but this was an expected victory. The team will look to continue the momentum as they return home for a three-game slate.

Key Performances

Kevin Durant - 24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 8-15 FG

Devin Booker - 32 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 14-24 FG

Tyus Jones - 8 PTS, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 3PT

Jalen Wilson - 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Keon Johnson - 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

What's Next

The Suns are back at home against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

