Suns Overwhelmed by Nuggets in Defeat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-26) fell to the Denver Nuggets (34-19) by a score of 122-105 on Saturday night in Phoenix - just one night after a dramatic victory over the Utah Jazz.
The Suns were once again without both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, while Denver was missing Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook.
Phoenix trailed 37-32 after 12 minutes of action despite a well-rounded scoring attack from Phoenix that included two three-point hits by Damion Lee.
The game got off to an exhilarating start, but the balance Denver's lineup possesses became a true struggle over the remainder of the night.
Denver took a 63-55 lead into halftime behind substantial contributions from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.
The Suns failed to close the gap in the third set - Denver remained in control and expanded on the lead, as they went up 98-81 going into the final frame.
Fortunes did not change for Phoenix across the final 12 minutes of game time - and the game was finished with members of the Suns' bench.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3-8 3PTFG
Tyus Jones - 15 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
Bol Bol - 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 BLK
Nikola Jokic - 26 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
Jamal Murray - 30 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
What Loss Means For Suns
The Suns fall to 26-26 and remain the 9th seed in the West - with two huge tests prior to the All-Star break directly in front of them.
The Suns must go 23-7 over the rest of the season to match last season's 49 victories as well - an uphill climb to put it lightly.
What's Next
The Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Tuesday night before closing out the first half of the season on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.