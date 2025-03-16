Suns Return Center to Starting Lineup vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- Today is a crucial one for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are looking to secure win number 32 on the season in the midst of a play-in pursuit - Phoenix came into the day with the ability to get within half a game of the Dallas Mavericks for the number 10 seed in the West.
In comes the Los Angeles Lakers, who are set to return Luka Doncic to the lineup in what will add another element of challenge today.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer chose to keep the starting lineup from the Friday night victory over the Sacramento Kings the same - save for the addition of an injured center that was unavailable for the game.
The starting unit:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Beal is coming off of a performance in which he connected on four-three point attempts, while Booker collected 13 assists on Friday night - the Suns are 7-3 this season when Booker records double digit assist figures.
Dunn returns to the starting unit for a second consecutive game after providing a major spark against Sacramento - today he will be tasked with shadowing Luka Doncic.
Durant put forward one of his strongest defensive showings of the season in the previous outing - something that Budenholzer was very complimentary of post-game.
Richards returns to the court after missing the previous two contests with an ankle sprain - it will be interesting to see if Oso Ighodaro gets playing time after recording a +23 in 32 minutes of action on Friday.
Suns-Lakers is set to tip-off shortly after 12:30 Arizona time.