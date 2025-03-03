Suns Reveal Final Injury Report vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to back up a huge victory on Friday night - this time against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Phoenix now sits at 28-32 with just over a month left in the season, and need to continue rattling off victories to have a chance to sneak into the play-in tournament.
Minnesota poses a distinct challenge - as the two teams have not played since the Wolves won the November 17 matchup.
The Suns look be receiving substantial reinforcements in the form of injured players that are set to make returns tonight.
The official injury report, per the franchise:
- Monte Morris (back) is in
- Cody Martin (sports hernia) is out
- Grayson Allen (left foot soreness) is in
- Bradley Beal (left calf tightness) is in
Morris last played on February 8, but the veteran point guard gives Mike Budenholzer a steady option if needed.
Allen missed Friday's contest after struggling the previous night - the injury appeared to be a short-term issue when the sharpshooter was listed as probable on last night's report released by the team.
Beal missed both games against the New Orleans Pelicans after being a late addition to the injury report on Thursday. He will give it a go tonight despite the tricky nature that calf injuries typically deal a player.
As for Minnesota, Anthony Edwards was ruled in after dealing with right calf soreness, and Julius Randle is being welcomed back after a multi-week absence - that was confirmed by Wolves head coach Chris Finch pre-game. Rudy Gobert is out due to back soreness.
Suns-Timberwolves is set to tip-off shortly after 7:30 P.M. tonight.