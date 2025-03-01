Suns Reveal Starters vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to remedy the losing streak that has plagued them since the beginning of this week.
It feels as if it will be quite difficult for Phoenix to salvage the season - 27-32 record places them firmly in the 11 seed in the Western Conference with just over 20 games remaining in the year.
Any hope of reaching the play-in tournament starts tonight - as the team will look to split the back-to-back with the New Orleans Pelicans.
That will be significantly more difficult as last night, as Grayson Allen joined Bradley Beal among the inactives for the contest.
The starting unit that head coach Mike Budenholzer opted for tonight mirrored the ones from last night:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Jones is back in the starting unit due to injury after previously being sent to the bench last Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. He made the most of his opportunities last night - to the tune of 15 points and 12 assists.
Booker will look to expand on a four-game stretch that has seen him score 124 points - hopefully those efforts will not be in vain tonight.
Durant is closing in on yet another All-NBA selection - the 15-time All-Star will have many opportunities to be productive against a short-handed Pelicans squad.
Bol has been a revelation since cracking the rotation nearly three weeks ago - the sixth-year vet will look to continue to make the most of this opportunity while looking to secure a future with the franchise.
Richards grabbed an awe-inspiring 16 rebounds last night, and will have another chance to replicate that mark tonight.
Suns-Pelicans is set to tip off shortly after 7:00 P.M. local time.