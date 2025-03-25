Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Bucks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to extend their win streak to four games tonight - as they face the 2021 NBA Finals opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.
The Suns will be without Bradley Beal once again tonight - although Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards are set to return.
Milwaukee will be at a baked-in disadvantage, as Damian Lillard was ruled out last night. The Bucks will be heavily reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.
The Beal absence hasn't necessarily been a negative development for the Suns - as head coach Mike Budenholzer has found a formula that has clearly worked lately.
The group of five to begin another huge game:
- Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Gillespie will continue to be included in the starting unit after receiving his first career start last week - the point guard is coming off of arguably his best performance of the season on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Booker has experienced a slight dip in volume in March, only averaging 23.9 PPG across 11 games this month - but has seen another uptick in three-point efficiency.
Dunn will be starting his sixth consecutive contest tonight - he has reached double figure scoring numbers in the previous five since rejoining the group.
Durant is coming off of a Western Conference player of the week award after scoring 42 points in the Phoenix victory on Friday - read more on the selection here.
Richards returns to the lineup after missing Friday night with a minor injury suffered pre-game. Expect Oso Ighodaro to receive a heavy dose of action despite Richards starting the contest.
Suns-Bucks is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.