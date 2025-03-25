Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Bucks

The Suns are looking to extend a three-game win streak tonight.

Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to extend their win streak to four games tonight - as they face the 2021 NBA Finals opponent in the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

The Suns will be without Bradley Beal once again tonight - although Mason Plumlee and Nick Richards are set to return.

Milwaukee will be at a baked-in disadvantage, as Damian Lillard was ruled out last night. The Bucks will be heavily reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.

The Beal absence hasn't necessarily been a negative development for the Suns - as head coach Mike Budenholzer has found a formula that has clearly worked lately.

The group of five to begin another huge game:

  • Collin Gillespie
  • Devin Booker
  • Ryan Dunn
  • Kevin Durant
  • Nick Richards

Gillespie will continue to be included in the starting unit after receiving his first career start last week - the point guard is coming off of arguably his best performance of the season on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Booker has experienced a slight dip in volume in March, only averaging 23.9 PPG across 11 games this month - but has seen another uptick in three-point efficiency.

Dunn will be starting his sixth consecutive contest tonight - he has reached double figure scoring numbers in the previous five since rejoining the group.

Durant is coming off of a Western Conference player of the week award after scoring 42 points in the Phoenix victory on Friday - read more on the selection here.

Richards returns to the lineup after missing Friday night with a minor injury suffered pre-game. Expect Oso Ighodaro to receive a heavy dose of action despite Richards starting the contest.

Suns-Bucks is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.

Kevin Hicks
