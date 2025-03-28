Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Wolves
PHOENIX -- Tonight is a massive night for the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix is looking to climb back into the number 10 seed in the Western Conference with a victory tonight over the Minnesota Timberwolves - who have won the last seven meetings between the two teams dating back to last April.
Phoenix came into the day knowing that Bradley Beal would be sitting out yet another contest, while Minnesota had a complete clean bill of health.
Mike Budenholzer would have been hard-pressed to change up the starting lineup that has won four of five - even if Beal had been able to give it a go. Budenholzer opted to keep the current arrangement the same in what will be a difficult matchup.
The starting group for tonight's game:
- Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Gillespie will continue to start for Phoenix - even after the team dropped their first game since he was installed into the group.
Booker has struggled scoring the ball over the last week, having not reached a 20-point figure since March 19.
Dunn has injected athleticism, a high motor, and a strong on-ball defensive presence to the floor since being re-introduced into the rotation two weeks ago.
Durant has shot a ridiculous 52.4% mark from three-point range this month and will seek to continue catalyzing Phoenix's recent surge.
Richards has been a strong addition to the rotation for the Suns - the big man has nearly averaged a double-double in three months with the team.
Suns-Wolves is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time.