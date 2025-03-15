Suns Reveal Starters vs Kings
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another opportunity for the Phoenix Suns to gain ground in the race to qualify for the play-in tournament after striking out in the two games prior.
Tonight, the Suns face a potent Sacramento Kings offense that will pose a challenge for what has been a bottom five defense for multiple months to this point.
The Suns were also hit with more unfortunate injury news shortly prior to the start of the game - head coach Mike Budenholzer had to improvise and go with the same crew that was last seen on Wednesday night.
The starters of tonight's game:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Beal returned on Wednesday after missing Monday's game with a nagging calf injury that appears to be something that has to be dealt with for the remainder of the season - he will start tonight nonetheless.
Booker will get another matchup with a peer in Zach LaVine tonight - the two have had some very memorable battles in recent years.
Dunn returns to the starting lineup after being obsolete in the rotation for the better part of a month - he will likely be tasked with shadowing DeMar DeRozan tonight.
Durant shot a very efficient 8-12 in Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets and will look to take advantage of a Sacramento defense that can be exploited.
Plumlee was ejected early in the last game after an altercation with Steven Adams, but the big man has piled up strong performances recently otherwise. Plumlee is filling in for the injured Nick Richards - who will be inactive for a second consecutive contest with an ankle sprain.
Suns-Kings is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.