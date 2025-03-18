Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Raptors
PHOENIX -- It feels as if every game from now to the end of the season will be the most important game of the season for the Phoenix Suns in succession - tonight is no different.
The 31-37 Suns are set to face the lottery-bound Toronto Raptors tonight in a contest that will see the latter sitting multiple key players - including Jakob Poeltl, who is being rested in the second half of a back-to-back.
An injury on the Suns' side unfortunately necessitated a change in the starting lineup as well.
Mike Budenholzer opted to go with a completely new option to replace the injured Bradley Beal in the lineup
The starting unit for tonight's game:
Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Gillespie slides into the starting unit for the 1st time this season after replacing Beal to begin the second half of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers - as the latter was ruled out for at least a week shortly prior to tip-off.
Booker has continued to display a different gear as a creator for others - totaling 11 assists yesterday against the Lakers despite struggling in the scoring department.
Dunn will start his third consecutive game tonight after being one of the few positive players in Sunday's loss.
Durant is currently on track to make yet another All-NBA team - tonight it another opportunity to continue to solidify being selected to one of the three teams in 2025.
Richards has been impactful since his return to the lineup on Friday night, but the last matchup limited his overall playing time - tonight should be a contest in which the 7-footer can see substantial minutes in.
Suns-Raptors is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.