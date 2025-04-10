Suns Seal Season Fate in Loss vs Thunder
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-45) officially saw their slim playoff hopes get shut down against the Oklahoma City Thunder (66-14) by a score of 125-112 on Wednesday night in Phoenix
The Suns came into the night needing both a victory and a Dallas Mavericks loss to stay alive in a play-in race that only allows one avenue to qualifying for at this stage.
Phoenix looked extremely motivated to begin the night - as the offense took off en route to a 39-29 lead after 12 minutes of action.
The Suns continued to hold a steady lead in the second period of action and were able to carry a 67-62 advantage into the locker room.
Oklahoma City came out of halftime with a 14-2 surge to take a two possession lead early in the third quarter behind an explosive scoring stretch from Jalen Williams.
Phoenix managed to stay in the game for much of the quarter despite the offensive barrage from the Thunder, but a late cold stretch lended the Thunder a 105-93 lead going into the final 12 minutes of action.
The Suns were never able to gain traction in the final quarter of action to keep the season alive - just like that Phoenix will miss the playoffs for the first time since the abbreviated 2019-20 season.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 20 PTS, 6 REB, 14 AST
Bradley Beal - 25 PTS, 4 AST, STL
Jalen Williams - 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
Chet Holmgren - 22 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
What's Next
The Suns face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in what could be the final home game of the season.