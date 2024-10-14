Phoenix Suns Sit Starters, Manage to Stun Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (3-1 in preseason) came roaring from behind in the second half to defeat the Denver Nuggets (1-3) by a score of 118-114 in Denver - a game where a reserve-heavy Phoenix team gave the Denver starters all they could handle.
The Suns had previously ruled out Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, and Jusuf Nurkic ahead of gameday due to various ailments. Kevin Durant and Tyus Jones were game-time scratches due to rest.
Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to start Monte Morris, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, Bol Bol, and Mason Plumlee - three of them were making a homecoming trip to Denver.
On the other side, Denver head coach Mike Malone rolled out his entire accompaniment of starters in Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.
The Nuggets took a 33-26 lead after 12 minutes of action despite the impressive collective effort from the Phoenix bench.
The next 12 minutes were up-and-down for the Suns - but the squad finished the quarter strong to go into the half down 60-51.
Phoenix shot 10-for-23 from three-point range in the first half - further cementing the aggressive approach from deep.
The Suns went into the second half pitted against the Denver starters yet again - and outscored them 20-10 in the first 6 minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 71.
They eventually concluded the third frame with 37 points in the 12 minutes of action - and only trailed by a score of 90-88.
The Suns took over late in the game - with clutch shots from Damion Lee and Dunn sealing the deal in a game that showcased the improved depth, shooting talent, and athleticism of this squad.
The Suns are set to be in action again on Thursday night in Phoenix against the Los Angeles Lakers in the final preseason contest ahead of the regular season opener on October 23.