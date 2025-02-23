Suns Snap Losing Streak, Defeat Bulls
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (27-29) narrowly took down the Chicago Bulls (22-35) on Saturday afternoon in Chicago by a score of 121-117 to snap a four-game losing streak that began prior to the All-Star break.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer decided to make a bold change to the starting lineup today - with Bradley Beal once again starting in place of Tyus Jones.
The Suns got off to a sluggish start to the game, as Chicago took a 30-20 advantage into the second quarter.
Phoenix responded with a 40-point second quarter to take a 60-58 lead into halftime.
The Suns built up a double-digit lead in the third frame of action, but a late Chicago surge brought the 12-point gap down to 93-90 going into the final 12 minutes.
Phoenix started out the final quarter on a quick note - reaching the 100-point mark within the first two minutes.
Chicago managed to get back into the game over the next nine minutes, to the point of closing the Suns' lead to a tie with 2:22 remaining in the game.
Clutch free-throws from Kevin Durant and a pull-up three from Devin Booker with 1:08 remaining sealed the victory for the Suns after failing to expand on a solid lead prior to the final surge.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 29 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
Kevin Durant - 27 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
Bradley Beal - 25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Coby White - 20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
Josh Giddey - 24 PTS, 7 REB, 10 AST
What This Means for Suns
The Suns have now snapped a losing streak that had gone on for two weeks prior to today - although the victory wasn't necessarily convincing, they have to take anything they can get. The momentum is now built up to finish the road trip on a high note.
What's Next
The Suns are set to face the Toronto Raptors tomorrow afternoon.