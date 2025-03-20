Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Bulls
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another opportunity to fight towards the ultimate goal of a fifth consecutive playoff berth for the Phoenix Suns - the current 11 seed in the West is looking to secure win number 33 on the season.
The Chicago Bulls are the obstacle in the way of securing this coveted victory - the Bulls will largely be intact health-wise, as only Lonzo Ball is out with a non season-ending ailment.
The Suns will continue to be without starting G Bradley Beal at least through Monday, so head coach Mike Budenholzer naturally had to adapt on the fly - and the first-year leader chose to run with the starting group that contributed to a historic 40-point victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
The starting unit tonight:
- Collin Gillespie
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Gillespie will receive the second start of his career tonight following his key role in a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers two weeks ago - the Villanova product will certainly look to continue making a case to be on the roster next season.
Booker was a +23 in the victory over Toronto - and will have a chance to get the best of a franchise that he has averaged over 27 PPG against in his career.
Dunn will start his third consecutive contest tonight. The Virginia product has been a very positive addition to the lineup despite some inefficiency from the field.
Durant will play his 57th game on the year tonight and is now just eight games away from becoming eligible to be selected to another All-NBA team.
Richards will be tested by a traditional big in Nikola Vucevic tonight. The uber-athletic 7-footer will look to leverage the gap in athleticism into scoring opportunities on the block.
Suns-Bulls is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time.