Suns Unveil New Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to right the ship tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies following yet another disheartening loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Phoenix now sits at just 27-30 on the season and head coach Mike Budenholzer has exhausted virtually all lineup options in an effort to find a potential spark that could lift the team over the final handful of games.
Despite this, very few combinations have yielded a consistently positive result, so Budenholzer opted to go with yet another lineup choice tonight.
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Beal returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after 15 games being the 6th man of the team. The former All-Star has averaged 27.5 PPG since returning to the starting unit and has played a huge role in keeping the Phoenix offense afloat as of late.
O'Neale struggled in the two games over the weekend since scoring a career-high 27 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night - he will now look to bounce back tonight in a customary bench role, as the surging Bol gets another start after consistently providing a spark for the Suns over the last two-plus weeks.
Durant is coming off of a rare off game against the Toronto Raptors and is sure to give Phoenix an opportunity to steal a victory tonight.
Richards has continued to provide a more solid floor at the center spot compared to what was there previously - and will once again have a huge opportunity to outclass Zach Edey.
Watch Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn, and O'Neale to have solid roles in tonight's contest despite coming off of the bench.
Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip-off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time.