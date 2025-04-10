Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Thunder in Must-Win Game
PHOENIX -- The must-win scenario is here for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns could be eliminated before the date with the Oklahoma City Thunder even begins if the Dallas Mavericks are able to secure a victory, but all Phoenix can do now is control what is in front of them.
Oklahoma City ruled out four key players - including likely 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilegeous-Alexander - but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be smooth sailing for the Suns tonight.
Kevin Durant remains out after suffering what appeared to be a significant ankle sprain on March 30, while Nick Richards was ruled out as well.
Phoenix head coach Mike Budenholzer once again was faced with multiple key decisions when it came to the starting lineup - after spending the better part of two months experimenting with different units due to various reasons.
Budenholzer ultimately decided to go with the group that began last night's loss to the Golden State Warriors - with one slight tweak:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Grayson Allen
- Ryan Dunn
- Oso Ighodaro
Beal returns to the starting unit for the third consecutive contest after missing nearly three weeks prior due to a hamstring injury.
Booker has been a rare bright spot in Phoenix's losing streak - although he is unlikely to be selected to a third All-NBA team, the ending to this season should renew hope that the best is still yet to come.
Allen replaces Royce O'Neale, who is currently going through a two-game shooting slump. The addition of Allen appears to be a last-ditch effort to create momentum as the season winds down.
Dunn and Ighodaro are both respectively wrapping up successful rookie seasons - both proved to be potential foundational pieces moving forward and have shown tangible growth as the year has progressed.
Suns-Thunder is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.