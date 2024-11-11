Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Kings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to extend the second-longest winning streak in the NBA to 8 games tonight in the first meeting with the Sacramento Kings this season.
The victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night came at a cost - as star F Kevin Durant suffered a calf injury that will require an absence of at least two weeks, but the depth has done an admirable job at filling the gaps going into week 3 of the season.
Of the utmost importance tonight was finding a replacement for Durant in the starting lineup. Coach Mike Budenholzer opted to start rookie F Ryan Dunn, who is coming off of a sprained ankle suffered on Wednesday night.
The lineup that is set to start the game:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Ryan Dunn
- Jusuf Nurkic
Dunn, as mentioned before, is back after missing one game due to an ankle sprain. He will also be making his second start of the year after starting in the place of Beal on Oct. 31.
Booker will also look to take back a firm grip on the number 1 option role after beginning the season with one of the lowest usage rates of his career - totally buying into the new offensive structure.
Nurkic was cleared to go prior to tip off after dealing with ankle soreness over the last several games. The Bosnian Beast looks to capitalize off of the best performance of the young season on Friday against Kings C Domantas Sabonis.
Suns-Kings is set to tip off roughly 30 minutes from now.