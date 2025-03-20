Suns Move Into Play-In After Win vs Bulls
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (33-37) took down the Chicago Bulls (29-40) by a score of 127-121 on Wednesday night in a game that officially put the Suns back in position to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.
The Suns continued to be without Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and Mason Plumlee, while Chicago was sans Lonzo Ball tonight.
A late three-point onslaught and scoring display from Kevin Durant capped off a successful first quarter of action - the Suns took a 31-22 advantage into the second quarter.
The Suns continued the strong play in the second period, building the lead to 63-51 going into halftime.
The third frame of action yielded the best 12 minutes of offense for the Suns all night - the 36-point effort resulted in a 99-84 lead going into the final quarter of action.
The Suns ultimately prevailed after a late Bulls' run cast doubt on a game that was largely controlled by the former.
What This Means for Suns
The Suns have officially caught the Dallas Mavericks for the 10 seed - thanks to the tiebreaker that Phoenix secured less than two weeks ago.
The Suns officially control their own destiny going into the final three weeks of the season despite facing an absolute gauntlet of a schedule - how the season ends is now completely in their hands.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 41 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 14-26 FG
Kevin Durant - 26 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 8-15 FG
Nick Richards - 18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 8-16 FG
Coby White - 24 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
Nikola Vucevic - 24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
What's Next
Phoenix continues the streak of home games on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.