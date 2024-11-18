PREVIEW: Suns Look to End Losing Streak vs Magic
PHOENIX -- The importance of tonight's contest cannot be overstated - as the Phoenix Suns (9-5) are taking a reeling 1-4 record in their last five games against the blazing Orlando Magic (8-6) at Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix tonight.
Suns' stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are both out tonight - as both are continuing to battle through calf strains, while star Magic F Paolo Banchero has been out for the last two weeks-plus due to a torn oblique. Wendell Carter Jr. is also doubtful with a foot injury for the Magic.
A brief synopsis of the Magic this year, a player to watch on Orlando, and a key to a Phoenix victory below:
Magic: On a Roll
The Magic got off to a 3-2 (nearly 4-1) start to the year prior to Banchero coming down with a long-term injury.
The Orlando offense took several games to get in form minus their best player - losing four more games in a row where the squad failed to cross 90 points in two of said games.
Since then, the Magic have won five straight. Yes, those victories were at home - and some were against perceived weaker competition, but the Magic have been much more consistent since then behind a revitalized Franz Wagner and stringent team defense.
This will be a challenge for Phoenix - as the role players will continue to be asked to play above the riles they are typically pigeonholed into - expect Jalen Suggs and other defensive maestros on Orlando to make a difference in this particular context.
Player to Watch: Jon Isaac
Isaac only plays about 15 minutes per game while also starting off the new year cold on offense, but the eight-year vet has picked it up as of late.
Isaac has started to shoot the ball better, while also improving as both a slasher and playmaker.
The improved offense coupled with being all-defense caliber has made him a must-play in Jahmal Mosley's rotations - especially sans Banchero.
Watch out for Isaac in terms of a singular player that could be a sneaky game-wrecker tonight.
Key to Game: Three-Point Volume
This can't be hammered down enough. The Suns need to outpace Orlando from behind the arc.
The Magic are 10th in three-point attempts per night at 39 percent, while Phoenix is slightly ahead at 40.1.
The Suns' efficiency is significantly better on top of having the volume advantage - and it will be of paramount importance for the Suns to be firing on all cylinders from range against an athltetic/lengthy Orlando squad that is more likely to wreak havoc inside the arc compared to outside.
If the Suns get up 45 three-point looks and make at least 15, the math should check out and it should suffice for a victory - assuming Orlando's league-worst 30.6% mark holds in the same stratosphere.
Suns-Magic is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.