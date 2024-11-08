PREVIEW: Suns Face Mavericks with Win Streak at Stake
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (7-1) are taking to the road for a quick one-game trip against the defending Western Conference champs in the Dallas Mavericks (5-3).
This is a rematch of a game on October 26th that Phoenix won by a score of 114-102 against a full accompaniment of players for Dallas minus Dante Exum.
Dallas has seen some up-and-downs early in the season - but have also managed to nicely integrate first-year sharpshooter Klay Thompson into the lineup in an effort to further bolster a potent perimeter attack spearheaded by Luka Doncic.
Game Information Per ESPN
Moneyline: Dallas -160
Spread: Dallas -3.5
Over/Under: 230.5
ESPN BPI: Suns have a 51.2% chance to win
Suns: Entering Tough Stretch, Could Use Victory
The Suns' first eight games had already been exceedingly difficult, but that will pick up even more in the next week with Dallas, the Sacramento Kings twice and the Oklahoma City Thunder set to be opponents within the next week.
This road trip to Dallas is a huge opportunity for the Suns to not only get an upper-hand when it comes to securing a head-to-head tiebreaker - but also to build momentum towards finishing out the last three weeks of the month on a high note.
Gaining the tiebreaker over Dallas could be crucial in what is sure to be yet another razor-thin race for positioning in the standings.
Dallas will also be short handed - having already ruled Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington, while also listing Maxi Kleber as doubtful. This is a prime chance to add another victory to a season that is on pace to shatter the 49 wins of last season.
Key to Game: Rebounding
Phoenix has a clear opportunity to upend Dallas on the glass - especially in the absences of Washington and Lively.
That will mean more minutes for Dwight Powell and potentially for undersized players such as Olivier-Maxence Prosper playing in the lane.
This is a game in which Jusuf Nurkic should absolutely dictate once again - after coming off his best performance of the season in an 18-rebound effort.
This game very well could come down to whether Dallas or Phoenix gets more second-chance opportunities in a chess match that is once again set to feature some of the best offensive talents in the world.
Tip off is set for shortly after 5:30 P.M. Arizona time tonight and will be broadcast on ESPN.