PREVIEW: Suns Face Trail Blazers at Home
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (4-1) look to continue the blazing start to the new season against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-4) at Footprint Center tonight.
The Suns/Blazers matchup is the first of three between the two and the only one set to be played in Phoenix.
Phoenix is coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, while the Blazers dropped a game to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.
A bit on Portland going into the game, a player to watch on the opposition, and a prediction are to follow:
Blazers: Scrappy But Rebuilding
The Trail Blazers are 2-4 on the year - but have secured two upset victories over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Clippers.
This is a young, hungry squad that has seen rookie Donovan Clingan display strong potential, while also seeing marked improvement from second-year guard Scoot Henderson.
While they have dropped two games by 20+ points, they can't be taken lightly.
Player to Watch: Toumani Camara
Camara was the 52nd pick in the 2023 draft by Phoenix before being moved right ahead of training camp in the Ayton trade.
Camara flashed immense upside on the defensive side of the ball as a rookie, but has shown marked improvement on offense in year two.
The Dayton product has shot over 50% on three-point looks while also averaging nearly 3 assists per contest as well.
Camara's fast-tracked development has left some to think about what could've been. Fortunately, Phoenix has Ryan Dunn now to counteract the talented, lockdown wing.
Prediction: Suns Win
Phoenix should steamroll Portland on paper.
That might not translate to what will actually happen, but the Suns' combination of depth, pointed offensive identity, and coaching advantage will help Phoenix improve to 5-1 ahead of a showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers that could end up being Joel Embiid's season debut.
The game is set to tip off at around 7:10 P.M. tonight.