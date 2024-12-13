PREVIEW: Suns Face Jazz After Long Break
PHOENIX -- Tonight serves as a much more significant game than previously anticipated for the struggling Phoenix Suns (13-12) as they close out the 4-game road trip against the Utah Jazz (5-18) before returning home for a game Sunday.
The Suns lost all three of the games on the road prior to tonight, but are also getting Ryan Dunn and Jusuf Nurkic back - while Kevin Durant's anticipated return is here.
The Jazz could be short-handed tonight as well, as Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are questionable for the game.
A brief preview of the upcoming matchup below.
Jazz Recent Performance
The Jazz have gone 3-10 since falling to Phoenix by a score of 120-112 on November 12.
The outcomes of Jazz games since that loss have been interesting - as they have suffered a fair share of blowouts and close losses, while also securing victories over the Dallas Mavericks/New York Knicks.
One of the silver linings of the Jazz season has been the recent surge of play from Keyonte George, who has strung two weeks of extremely strong play to the table and has returned some faith that he can be the long-term solution for Utah at the point guard spot.
Yes, the Jazz are not a good basketball team by any stretch of the imagination. No, the Suns should not take this matchup lightly - particularly due to the Jazz playing them tightly in the last several seasons and the lack of momentum that Phoenix has built up currently.
Player to Watch: John Collins
Collins is quietly putting together a very strong season in year two with the Jazz.
The former Atlanta Hawk has become something of an afterthought since being considered among the most overpaid players in the league concurrently with the move to Utah.
Collins has found a groove now. He is posting a career-high on three-point percentage (43.5), free-throw percentage (92.2), assists (2.5), and steals (1.1).
Collins has found a resurgence athletically as well - which has lead to an enhancement in his ability as a floor-spacer and has become arguably Utah's best player over the last month.
Watch out for Collins and his ability to replicate his 29-point, 10 rebound performance against Phoenix in the last meeting.
Key to Game: Three-Point Volume
The Jazz are a league-average team from behind the arc; the Suns are not.
If Phoenix can rally around stationary shooters (Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Tyus Jones) in support of the trio of stars - they should be able to outpace Utah.
The return of Durant is key to unlocking this as well - as Phoenix shoots noticeably better when the future hall-of-fame talent is on the floor.
Expect Mike Budenholzer's strategic approach to be in alignment with this mentality - the Jazz have been a tricky matchup in recent years, so putting them away quickly should be a major point of emphasis as tip-off quickly approaches.
Suns-Jazz is set to tip off shortly after 7:30 P.M. Arizona time tonight.