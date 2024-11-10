Preview: Suns Host Kings
Who: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
What: NBA Regular Season
When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 PM Phoenix Time
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Sacramento Kings for a Sunday showdown, though not every star will be in their constellation when action begins.
Previously, the Suns ruled Kevin Durant out for at least the next two weeks due to a calf strain suffered on Friday.
Durant was arguably an MVP candidate to begin the season, scoring 27.6 points per night on 55% shooting from the field. When Phoenix needed a clutch-time bucket, there were no guesses as to who would take the shot when lights were brightest.
We could see a number of players fill Durant's role in the starting lineup, ranging from Royce O'Neale to Grayson Allen.
Perhaps rookie Ryan Dunn - who is probable with an ankle sprain after missing Friday - could fill that spot after subbing in for a previously injured Bradley Beal. Dunn has been one of the top rookies in the league thus far.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer may see a totally different starting lineup than what we're used to with Jusuf Nurkic (ankle soreness) also questionable.
Dunn's defense will be needed against a Kings squad that is highly efficient from the field, ranking in the top five for field goal percentage at 48.3% shooting.
The Kings have two players in the top 20 of average scoring, as De'Aaron Fox (24.6) and DeMar DeRozan (24.2) each have excelled at finding the hoop to start the new season. DeRozan is also top five in steals per night with 1.9.
Sacramento also has one of the league's best rebounders in Domantas Sabonis, who trails Nikola Jokic by .2 boards per game for tops in the league with 13 rebounds averaged. A Nurkic absence may be a big advantage for the Kings down low.
What could possibly help the Suns despite being down potentially two starters? The Kings are dead last in the NBA at 10.2 three-pointers made per night whereas Phoenix is top ten in attempts at 39.4.
If the Suns can hit their shots from deep, Phoenix could very well be in business.
Can Phoenix add on to a strong start? They're tops in the West at 8-1, tying a franchise best through the first nine games. Sacramento is just 5-4 to begin the year.
ESPN analytics gives the Suns a 54.1% chance to win while Phoenix are favored by 2.5 points.