Recap: Suns Losing Streak Continues vs Magic
PHOENIX -- The reeling Phoenix Suns (12-11) faltered in the fourth quarter in a game that was controlled for much of the night against the surging Orlando Magic (17-9) - who also moved to 10-0 at home on the season by a score of 115-110.
Phoenix came into the game already missing Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic, but also ruled rookie phenom Ryan Dunn out hours prior to tip-off.
The Magic were set to be without Franz Wagner for the first time all season, while Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac were also held out.
The short-handed nature of the battle didn't make it any less interesting, however.
The Suns experienced a quick start to the game, taking a 29-17 lead before an Orlando surge narrowed the score to 34-29 after 12 minutes of action.
Phoenix played through a turbulent second quarter - before a team-centric scoring effort gave the Suns the upper hand late in the frame.
Phoenix took a 62-57 lead into the locker room.
The back-and-forth nature of the game continued out of the break - some timely Devin Booker buckets afforded Phoenix an 87-84 lead going into the final 12 minutes.
Orlando put forth a massive fourth quarter behind a barrage from Jalen Suggs, who finished the game with 26 points after scoring 14 in the final 7 minutes of the game.
The Suns are now just one game over .500 - and need to start stringing wins together soon to avoid being in the play-in conversation in the same manner as last season.
Key Performances
Tyus Jones - 21 PTS, 6 AST, 5 3PM
Devin Booker - 25 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL
Royce O'Neale - 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 3PM
Goga Bitadze - 21 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
Jalen Suggs - 26 PTS, 4 REB, 4 3PM
What's Next
The Suns travel to face the Utah Jazz on Friday night.