Clippers Star Uncertain for Season Opener vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could potentially be ushering a new NBA season on October 23 against a less-than-full Los Angeles Clippers squad.
Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up in either practice or games thus far over the week-plus of training camp after undergoing a knee procedure in July that kept him from participating on Team USA in the Paris Olympics.
Leonard, 33, has garnered a reputation for being injury prone - and has had a particularly tragic/unfortunate track record of poorly timed/serious injuries.
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue also left Leonard's status for the opening game at the newly-opened Intuit Dome in the air, claiming he is "unsure" if the veteran forward will be good to go by then.
This development has potentially massive implications for the Suns not only for the opening matchup - but for the season as well - as the Clippers have been expected to rely very heavily on both Leonard and PG James Harden this season following the departure of Paul George.
The Clippers feel like a squad that will have a difficult time being able to stay in the race were Leonard to miss an extended period of time - which would in turn lead to Phoenix having a clearer path to a desired playoff position.
Nonetheless, Leonard is a generational talent - and the league is in a better place when he is on the floor.
Here's to hoping that the Suns will see a fully intact Clippers squad about two weeks from now.