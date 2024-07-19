Analyst: Suns Are Still in Tough Position
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are now looking at the 2024 offseason largely through the rearview mirror following the re-signing of F Josh Okogie as the final move in filling out the 15-man roster.
Bringing in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, along with taking a chance on talented undrafted rookie Jalen Bridges was generally shined on in a good light, as the Suns previously lacked much intriguing rookie-contract talent.
Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee are largely seen as stabilizers if nothing else - and those signings signified a different approach this free agency period compared to 2023.
The overarching offseason didn't necessarily lead to buy-in from eveyone, however.
The Suns, according to Bleacher Report NBA writer Zach Buckley, are simply "doing the best they can."
"The way-over-the-second-apron Phoenix Suns swear they aren't stuck. Or they aren't bothered by the position in which they're stuck, at least.- Buckley on Suns' Offseason
Maybe they believe what they say—there are certainly reasons to be optimistic about any roster with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on it—or perhaps they know they can't say anything else. They are wholly responsible for this position, so complaining about it would reflect poorly on their own decision-making.
Given what few resources Phoenix could access, the front office did a decent job. Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Bol Bol all returned. Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee both arrived in free agency. The draft produced Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.
Still, you can only celebrate minor victories so much for a team that denied itself the chance of taking any bigger swings."
The preface of "decent" in front of the moves that were made is just a show that some really don't see any of the prospective players the franchise either brought in or retained are true needle movers.
It seems as if the sentiment could be widespread, as Phoenix remains in the proverbial "second tier" of contenders according to betting markets and power rankings from multiple publications.
Being critical of the Suns' front office for structuring the team this way in the midst of the "aprons" era of the NBA is one thing, but no one can fault Mat Ishbia for tripling down on the strategy.
Re-signing Bol Bol to gain his full bird rights, signing O'Neale and Okogie to uniquely structured deals to increase trade flexibility. All of these moves have been carefully curated to give the Suns as many avenues as possible to continue improving moving forward.
Suns fans can tune in to watch the young studs in Ighodaro, Dunn, and Bridges over the next two days - as the final two contests of summer league are set to be played. Today's game tips off at 1 PM Arizona time, while tomorrow's is set to begin at noon. Both games can be found on NBA TV and ESPN+.