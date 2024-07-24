Analyst: Suns' First-Round Pick Isn't NBA-Ready
PHOENIX --The 2024 NBA Summer League is officially wrapped up - and the summer Suns managed to exceed expectations by most accounts.
The prospect with the most eyes on him coming in happened to be Virginia's Ryan Dunn - who was notably picked by the Denver Nuggets as part of a trade to Phoenix at pick 28 (the Suns were said to have had Dunn very high on their draft board).
While Dunn flashed the ability to be an impact defender from day one - as expected - his offense still showed many cracks and it is apparent that work is needed to be done there.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report gave his take on what Phoenix should do with Dunn role-wise going into the start of the season in October, and it involves a start in the G League.
"As exciting as Ryan Dunn could be making plays on defense, his offense feels too far behind to justify rookie minutes.- Wasserman on Dunn's role this season
"He should spend the year in the G League getting up shots and building some confidence shooting threes.
"He'll always be valued most for his athleticism, defensive court coverage and weak-side shot-blocking. And he could earn situational minutes this season just bringing his explosiveness, play-finishing and disruption off the bench. But wings who can't create or make shots have very limited margin for error, particularly for a team looking to compete for a title right now."
While it could be disappointing to see a first-round pick largely spend his rookie season in the G-League, it might be what is best for his development in the long run.
While Dunn projects to have a Matisse Thybulle or even Tony Allen level of impact on defense in his debut season, the lack of a consistent jump shot could make it as risky to give him meaningful minutes as the Oklahoma City Thunder giving Andre Roberson a starting gig nearly a decade ago.
Dunn likely is walking into the league as the best POA and help defender on the Suns, but the team simply cannot afford to allocate substantial minutes to multiple wings that lack a consistent repertoire from three-point range.
Can coach Mike Budenholzer work magic on Dunn? Time will tell, but it appears as if the Valley Suns could be very well endowed talent wise going into their debut season.