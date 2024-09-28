Analyst: Suns Will Again Exit Playoffs Early
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to reverse their ultimate fortune from the 2023-24 season, which ended in a first-round exit via the Minnesota Timberwolves in 4-0 fashion.
Much has changed since then - though Bleacher Report doesn't believe a different fate is in store.
In their "one hot take for each team" article, the Suns don't make it past the first round of postseason action for a second consecutive season.
"The Phoenix Suns have undeniable high-end talent, specifically with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. But the team's depth is still questionable. Tyus Jones was a tremendous addition on a minimum contract, and the Suns will get through the season without needing the play-in for a postseason berth," wrote Eric Pincus.
"But that's where it will end again, after a short first-round series."
The Suns hope the presence of new point guards Tyus Jones (starter) and Monte Morris (bench) will strengthen their offensive unit - both guards have some of the highest assist-to-turnover ratios in the league.
Phoenix also figures to be stronger under Mike Budenholzer.
"I’m incredibly excited. With the players in Phoenix, the talent on the roster, I just feel fortunate to be able to coach this team in that city. I feel like there’s a ton of potential, not just in the short term but in the long term," Budenholzer said to NBA.com in an interview.
"The most important thing for NBA coaches to have success is to find what fits the talent of your team the best. That’s the challenge for me. You used the word “hybrid” – I think that’s a good way to describe it.
"There are some things that are just fundamental to winning that, no matter what team I’ve been with or anyone else, you’ve got to do. And then there are things that will be specific to our talent and what we have in Phoenix. We have to maximize it."
49 wins certainly wouldn't be a bad mark to hit again in the regular season, though it's up to Budenholzer to make sure the Suns can push deeper in the postseason.