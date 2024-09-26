Analyst: Suns Window for Winning Has 'Early Expiration Date'
PHOENIX -- It's no secret the Phoenix Suns are in "win now" mode ahead of the 2024-25 season, as massive stars and even bigger luxury tax payments currently exist for owner Matt Ishbia.
Recently in The Ringer's tiered-list of what direction teams are going, Phoenix landed in the "side-view mirror" tier along with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Here we find a quartet of indisputably all-in teams—the defending champions, followed by three plausible contenders, all anchored by superstars, all firmly committed (financially and otherwise) to chasing the 2025 title. But gaze a little longer, and the picture gets a bit messy," wrote Howard Beck.
After exploring the Celtics, Beck dove into the Suns:
"The Suns and Timberwolves made massive, risk-laden, all-in bets—Phoenix on Durant and Beal, Minnesota on Rudy Gobert—sacrificing draft picks and salary cap flexibility for years to come. We can quibble with the wisdom of those moves but not the clarity of their intentions. Still, there are some caveats with both teams.
"New Suns owner Mat Ishbia went on a wild spending spree to microwave a contender, paying little mind to Durant’s age (soon to be 36) and health, or Beal’s contract and injury history, or how to fill in the rotation under the second apron. This feels less like a plan of conviction than one of impulse—and with an early expiration date."
The Suns themselves have been facing those championship expectations since their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Will fate be any different with Mike Budenholzer at the helm?