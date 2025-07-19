Bradley Beal's Agent Takes Shots at Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns no longer have Bradley Beal on their roster - which is preferred from both sides.
The Suns couldn't get anything from Beal in his two years with the organization, and a divorce was evident since Beal was benched in the middle of last season.
Now, Beal is moving on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a buyout with the Suns, and his agent wasn't shy about his time in Phoenix:
“Brad is one of the most selfless players that I’ve ever been around,” Mark Bartelstein told Sportskeeda. “Brad is going to do whatever it takes to win. But the point of the matter is this guy is a very, very special player. He’s a very special talent. You can’t average 30 points in this league twice at the efficiency level that he did it at without being one of the very, very best there is.
"He is always going to play the right way. He’s always going to be selfless. But if you have Brad Beal on your team, you have to let him be Brad Beal. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense and you’re not getting the best version of him.”
The Suns simply shouldn't have traded for Beal - for a variety of reasons - and it's evident Beal clearly wasn't happy in Phoenix.