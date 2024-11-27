Bradley Beal Return Gives Suns Undeniable Jolt
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns might be back to expected form.
The Suns enjoyed an emphatic 127-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that saw Devin Booker drop a 26-point, 10-assist double-double - while also welcoming Kevin Durant back to the lineup.
The return of Bradley Beal got lost in the fray of Durant's presence - though Beal managed to deliver in a way that was seen in the two games prior to his exit from the victory over the Utah Jazz on November 12.
Beal has been a phenomenal scorer for much of the season - but this game was even more conspicuous from a scoring perspective.
Beal was active as a cutter and in the dunker's spot inside, displaying his athleticism/IQ on a couple of instances. He was aggressive from behind the arc - knocking down 3 three-point looks, which tied for a team-best.
Perhaps the most impressive moment of the night from Beal was an improbable and incredibly athletically challenging chasedown block of LeBron James in the second half of the contest.
That play was a reminder that Beal still has the ability to defend at a high level - and still has a spring in his step athletically.
The sample size is small this season, but this looks to be the Beal that Phoenix made a move for in June of last year.
Beal was simply just a flawless fit within the context of the Phoenix offense against Los Angeles. It feels like the core is finally gelling together after over a year together - and the sky is the limit if Beal along with Booker/Durant can stay healthy.
The next opportunity to watch Beal play is tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, where the second-year Suns guard could be poised for yet another huge night.