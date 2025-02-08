Bradley Beal Speaks on Not Leaving Suns
The NBA's trade deadline has come and gone, and the Phoenix Suns didn't quite make the splash move many around the league had anticipated.
It felt like forever since Jimmy Butler was first linked to Phoenix, though the Miami Heat ultimately dealt him to the Golden State Warriors.
This was all after the Suns reportedly were unable to move off Bradley Beal, as the player had a no-trade clause and teams were disinterested due to his massive contract.
Phoenix reportedly pivoted to a potential deal involving Kevin Durant, though Durant shot that idea down, and thus the Suns will roll into the second part of the regular season with their same star trio.
Right, wrong or indifferent, Beal is viewed by Suns fans as a roadblock for Phoenix's inability to make changes to a roster that very much needs it.
Beal wasn't phased by any of the chatter/noise of the deadline:
“Nothing changed for me,” Beal said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
“My mentality is the same whether somebody is here, somebody is not here. Whether I'm here, whether I'm not here. My mentality is always going to be the same, stay true to who I am. Maybe it puts people at ease. I wasn't thinking about it. Taking everything a day at a time. Once I was approached with something, the conversation would be had.
“You guys care about the rumors more than me, kind of puts it to bed for you guys. I’m still competing, I’m still going out. I still have a Phoenix Suns uniform on. Nothing changed for me. Just happy I’m here, happy to compete and I want to win here. I’m sure everybody in this locker room wants to do the same.”
Beal is just one of two players in the NBA to own a no-trade clause in his contract, the other being LeBron James.
Love it or hate it, Beal seems intent on sticking around Phoenix.