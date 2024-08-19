Inside The Suns

Nets Guard Sends Shots at 'Weak' Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant rubbed some people the wrong way when clapping back while wearing a gold medal.

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- Shots continue to be fired between Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder - representing Germany - made some interesting comments during the Olympics that many interpreted as shots towards Team USA:

"European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball, straight coaching. Really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there's a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise."

After winning gold, Durant posted the following message on Twitter/X as a jab back:

During a recent stream on Twitch, Schroder responded (h/t Bleacher Report):

"You're that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who not even meant it to be negative. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I'm saying? I didn't appreciate it. I don't care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person."

Phoenix faces Brooklyn fairly early in the 2024-25 season, with their first matchup coming on Nov. 27. They'll play once more on Jan. 22.

