Charles Barkley Gets Honest on NBA, TNT Split
PHOENIX -- It's the final year of the highly acclaimed "NBA on TNT" show that's captivated practically the entire basketball world, and Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley isn't a fan of the NBA's decision to side with NBC Sports, Disney and Amazon for future broadcasts after officially announcing an 11-year agreement earlier this week for the 2025-26 season and beyond:
"Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning," Barkley said in a statement. "I'm not sure TNT ever had a chance. TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn't want to piss them off.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks. I just want to thank everyone who has been at Turner for the last 24 years. They are the best people and most talented and they deserve better. I also want to thank the NBA and its fans - the best fans in sports.
"We're going to give you everything we have next season."
“Our new global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal and Amazon will maximize the reach and accessibility of NBA games for fans in the United States and around the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “These partners will distribute our content across a wide range of platforms and help transform the fan experience over the next decade.”
More from the official press release:
"The NBA App will be a universal access point – seamlessly directing fans to every national game on Disney, NBCU and Amazon platforms.
"The new media deals will expand the reach of NBA telecasts, with all national games available on broadly distributed streaming services – Prime Video, Peacock and ESPN’s forthcoming direct-to-consumer service – and with dramatically increased exposure on broadcast television. Approximately 75 regular-season games will be on broadcast TV each season, up from the minimum of 15 games under the current agreement."