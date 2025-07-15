Hornets Releasing Former Suns Forward
PHOENIX -- The Charlotte Hornets are releasing former Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie, as made official by the team but was first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on X:
"Just In: The Charlotte Hornets have waived Josh Okogie, league sources told @hoopshype. Okogie’s $7.75 million salary was set to guarantee today if he remained on the roster. Okogie averaged 8.9 points and 1.8 steals in 18.3 minutes per game in 15 games for Charlotte last season."
Okogie was traded from Phoenix to Charlotte during last season along with multiple second-round picks for Nick Richards. He played in just 15 games for the Hornets and averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Okogie spent just over two years with the Suns after signing with the organization in the summer of 2022. Though his offensive game never truly took off, his hustle and defensive play earned him minutes next to stars such as Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Okogie will be entering his eighth year in the league and he'll turn 27 later in September. He spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves after being made the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
In 416 games played through his NBA career, he's averaged 6.3 points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists on 40.6% shooting from the field.
According to Spotrac, Okogie has made $24.3 million in career earnings through the the 2024-25 season.
Okogie shouldn't have a problem finding a new home on the open market.