Are Concerns Around Suns Valid?
PHOENIX -- The offseason of the 2024 Phoenix Suns has been generally well-received, particularly that of the minimum contract heist of Tyus Jones, but there are still reasons to be skeptical simply due to the limited flexibility the franchise is handicapped to by the second apron.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believed the most prominent sore spot of the offseason was the continued over-reliance of cheap veteran talent.
One of the lessons we should have learned from the Suns' 2023 offseason was that great bang-for-buck minimum signings often look a little worse once they're thrust into roles that exceed their capabilities.- Hughes on skepticism of Suns' moves
Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe all seemed like steals last summer, but Gordon was the only one who played major minutes—and he was overstretched at 27.8 minutes per game during his age-35 season.
In addition to Jones, the Suns landed Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris and re-upped with Bol Bol for the minimum this time around. Jones is a special case, but the other three might be in for bigger roles than they'd have on most other teams.
While this sentiment is valid after the debacle that was seen last season, the context around this crop of "minimum" contract players is much different.
Last season was headlined by many high-risk, high-reward signings. Unfortunately, only one of those risks worked out moderately well - and now Gordon has departed.
Suns' management has remedied much of the error from last summer by focusing on proven commodities that naturally came with less risk.
Plumlee isn't the athlete he once was, but is steadier than Drew Eubanks in key categories such as rebounding. If he doesn't work out, playing rookie Oso Ighodaro is on the table as well - simple as that.
Bol had limited run last season, but proved to be a capable three-point shooter and help defender, along with toning down on some of the self-inflicted mistakes that plagued his first few seasons in the league. It can also be expected that he will show further progression in a more modernized NBA offense while being surrounded with better fits on that end.
Morris is somewhat forgotten in the grand scheme of the league. Once seen as one-of, if not the best backup PG in the league - he has fallen out of favor after a rough 2023-24 season. He should absolutely not be discounted in Phoenix if he is back to full strength following bouts with multiple injuries.
It is yet to be seen how these players will turn out over the course of the season, but there are clear signs to be more optimistic going into this campaign.