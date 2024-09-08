Cowboys Star Shows Love to Suns' Devin Booker
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is a fan of Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker - or at minimum, his shoes.
The Book 1's have been spotted on many feet following its release last year, and Elliot was just the latest to post himself wearing a smooth colorway:
The Book 1's - Booker's first signature shoe for Nike - is a combination of look and feel to create a unique sneaker that can function for both basketball and lifestyle.
“Early on, we landed on the phrase ‘future classic,’” Booker said in a press release. “At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless.”
Elliot - who just re-signed with the Cowboys this offseason - is set to begin his season today while the Suns will wait until late October to start their regular season.
More from the Nike press release:
"Booker gave the design team a few silhouettes as starting points, such as the Air Force 1, the Blazer and the AJ1. Design inspiration also came from one of his restored cars: his ’72 Chevy Blazer K5, a blue beauty he nicknamed 'Uncle Larry' and turned into a low-rider. It’s LS-swapped, he says, so the original engine is replaced by a modern, high-performance one. He preserved the car’s original patina, so it has a vintage exterior. High-tech on the inside. Classic on the outside.
"Using insights from Booker and young hoopers around the world, the Nike Book 1 offers athletes a tailored combination of lateral stability, cushioning, and responsiveness underfoot. To accomplish this, Nike design teams stacked a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag in the heel.
"On the outside, a workwear-inspired canvas and twill upper adds durability, while a suede collar and genuine leather across the forefoot provide more reinforcement and a familiar, plush, broken-in feel. The pull tab at the heel was inspired by a book spine, with numbers referencing chapters in an ongoing story."