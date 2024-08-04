Deandre Ayton - Again - Expected to be Traded
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton is expected to be on the move once again.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Portland Trail Blazers - who acquired Ayton via trade last season from Phoenix - are expected to part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick:
“At some point, the Blazers and Ayton are expected to part ways, sources said, yet the former first overall pick doesn’t command a market at this time,” Siegel reported via Hoops Wire.
“Ayton, who is in the third year of his four-year contract, will be making $34 million this upcoming year. He will make $35.5 million during the 2025-26 season, which is the final year of his contract with Portland. The Blazers still value Ayton as one of the veteran leaders of the team, sources said, which is why it is unlikely they will push for a trade involving the center right now.”
Ayton is approaching the third year of a four-year, $132.9 million deal that was matched by the Suns in free agency a few summers ago. After he fell short of expectations, Phoenix ultimately dealt Ayton in a three-way deal to Portland - a trade that netted the Suns Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen.
Ayton played in just 55 games for the Blazers last year - his 16.7 point per game mark was the lowest he had in three seasons.