Nuggets Reveal Status of Nikola Jokic vs Suns
PHOENIX -- The Denver Nuggets received a huge boost against the Phoenix Suns tonight, ruling three-time MVP Nikola Jokic available after he was originally questionable with left ankle inflammation.
Aaron Gordon will also play for Denver after he was questionable and missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain.
Suns star guard Bradley Beal had his status upgraded to available earlier today after he was listed questionable with left calf injury management. Beal did not return after halftime during Tuesday's comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers due to the injury after recording 0 points on 0-of-4 shooting.
Cody Martin (sports hernia), Monte Morris (low back injury management) and Jalen Bridges (G League) are all out for the Suns.
For Denver, Zeke Nnaji, who has played a bigger role with Gordon out, is also available after being probable with a left ankle sprain. Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) are out.
The Suns (29-33) are 1-2 against the Nuggets (40-22) so far this season with their lone win on Christmas Day. Denver beat Phoenix in their last matchup on Feb. 8 behind 30 points from Jamal Murray and a 26-11-9 statline from Jokic.
Jokic has once again been playing at an MVP-caliber level for the Nuggets, averaging 28.8 points on .576/.439/.819 splits, 12.8 rebounds and 10.4 assists so far this season.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 8 p.m. Arizona time, as the Suns will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27.