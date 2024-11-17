Devin Booker's Season-High Not Enough as Wolves Down Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-5) failed to snap a 2-game losing streak and ended their four-game road trip at 1-3 after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6) by a score of 120-117 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Devin Booker scored a season-high 44 points in the loss.
Phoenix came into the day with the absences of both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant having been confirmed, while Minnesota trotted out a complete roster.
That presented challenges for a Suns squad that has had some matchup struggles against Minnesota in the past, but the newly shaped roster held up just fine for the majority of the game - but fell flat late.
The Suns jumped out to an early convincing lead behind a 17-point first quarter effort from Devin Booker. Phoenix lead by a score of 31-22 after 12 minutes of action.
Minnesota rode a hot shooting stretch from Donte Divincenzo to cut significantly into the Suns' lead, but Booker's continued brilliance coupled with Josh Okogie's energy kept Phoenix up at the half by a score of 64-54.
The third quarter yielded back-and-forth results behind the tandem of Julius Randle/Anthony Edwards for Minnesota and Booker's continued brilliance. Phoenix lead the game 90-86 with 12 minutes remaining.
The fourth quarter yielded a 7-point Phoenix lead late in the fourth quarter, but Edwards and Randle brought Minnesota back in stylistic fashion - Randle hit the game-winning three-point look at the buzzer after a controversial potential no-call on a push off of Okogie.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 44 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
Grayson Allen - 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
Tyus Jones - 13 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL
Julius Randle - 35 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
Anthony Edwards - 24 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
What's Next
The Suns are back home tomorrow night at the Footprint Center against the red-hot Orlando Magic in what will be game one of six-game homestand.