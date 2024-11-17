Inside The Suns

Devin Booker's Season-High Not Enough as Wolves Down Suns

The Phoenix Suns lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) cuts through Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27), forward Jaden McDaniels (3), and center Naz Reid (11) for a layup during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) cuts through Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27), forward Jaden McDaniels (3), and center Naz Reid (11) for a layup during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-5) failed to snap a 2-game losing streak and ended their four-game road trip at 1-3 after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6) by a score of 120-117 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 44 points in the loss.

Phoenix came into the day with the absences of both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant having been confirmed, while Minnesota trotted out a complete roster.

That presented challenges for a Suns squad that has had some matchup struggles against Minnesota in the past, but the newly shaped roster held up just fine for the majority of the game - but fell flat late.

The Suns jumped out to an early convincing lead behind a 17-point first quarter effort from Devin Booker. Phoenix lead by a score of 31-22 after 12 minutes of action.

Minnesota rode a hot shooting stretch from Donte Divincenzo to cut significantly into the Suns' lead, but Booker's continued brilliance coupled with Josh Okogie's energy kept Phoenix up at the half by a score of 64-54.

The third quarter yielded back-and-forth results behind the tandem of Julius Randle/Anthony Edwards for Minnesota and Booker's continued brilliance. Phoenix lead the game 90-86 with 12 minutes remaining.

The fourth quarter yielded a 7-point Phoenix lead late in the fourth quarter, but Edwards and Randle brought Minnesota back in stylistic fashion - Randle hit the game-winning three-point look at the buzzer after a controversial potential no-call on a push off of Okogie.

Key Performances

Devin Booker - 44 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Grayson Allen - 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST

Tyus Jones - 13 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL

Julius Randle - 35 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST

Anthony Edwards - 24 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST

What's Next

The Suns are back home tomorrow night at the Footprint Center against the red-hot Orlando Magic in what will be game one of six-game homestand.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/News