Devin Booker Starts for Team USA in Win vs Germany
PHOENIX -- Team USA and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker once again evaded an upset scare in exhibition play leading up to the Olympics in a tight victory over Germany in London.
Suns teammate and USA co-star Kevin Durant missed the contest once again due to calf soreness, but Joe Vardon of The Athletic believes he will be good to go for Olympic group play on Sunday.
USA head coach Steve Kerr once again started Booker alongside Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.
Team USA started out the game quickly, holding a 29-17 lead 10 minutes in - and remained up 48-41 going into the halftime break.
Germany surged in the third quarter, outscoring the Americans 30-20 in the frame behind an incredible quarter from Orlando Magic F Franz Wagner.
The Germans went into the fourth quarter up 71-68, but a surge over the final 10 minutes spearheaded by a highlight reel basket by Booker led Team USA to a 92-88 victory.
Booker posted a modest performance of 3 points, 2 rebounds, and a block on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor. He did post a +5 while on the court despite the struggles scoring, signifying his quality defense, passing, and off-ball play.
Team USA eventually won yet another contest by single digits, joining the 6-point victory over Australia and 1-point victory over South Sudan to emerge to 5-0 in play ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The first game in Olympic pool play is Sunday (July 28) morning at 8:15 AM Arizona time against the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia team that the U.S. dismantled by 26 points in exhibition play.