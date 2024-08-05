Devin Booker Thought Heat - Not Suns - Were Drafting Him
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been the face of the organization since he first landed in the Valley.
When it came to the NBA Draft, he thought he was going elsewhere.
In an appearance on The Backyard Podcast with D'Angelo Russell, the two stars were discussing their respective draft experiences.
Booker says he believed the Miami Heat - picking at No. 10 - were going to take him:
D'Angelo Russell: "You knew it was Phoenix leading up to it?"
Devin Booker: "Oh, no."
D'Angelo Russell: "I thought you were going to Miami."
Devin Booker: "That's where I was hoping, because Miami was my best workout. I remember Pat Riley - he did an interview and was like, 'We're looking for a Klay Thompson type player. We need to up our shooting' and I just shot 40% in college, I'm like 'Oh yeah.' I'm looking at spots right down there by the arena."
Full interview below:
The Heat ultimately took Justise Winslow while Booker slid three more spots to Phoenix at No. 13.
The rest has been history - Booker has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league while Winslow spent just five seasons with the Heat.
Booker and fellow Suns star Kevin Durant are currently in the midst of helping Team USA fight for another gold medal.
The Americans will battle Brazil on Tuesday.