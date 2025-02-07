Devin Booker Wants to Stick With Suns, Says Insider
PHOENIX -- The last 14 months have been undeniably difficult and possibly tumultuous for the future of the Phoenix Suns - with the failed pursuit of Jimmy Butler, the reported back-channeling regarding Kevin Durant in trade conversations, and the inability to move Bradley Beal being at the forefront of the dysfunction.
Suns fans likely won't have to worry about the departure of the most beloved player in franchise history despite potential fallout elsewhere.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst is very strong in the belief that franchise cornerstone Devin Booker still has no interest in departing Phoenix - even to the point of still intending to spend the remainder of his career in the Valley.
"The Devin Booker that I know wants to be a Phoenix Sun for his entire career," said Windhorst.
This echoes much of the sentiment that has surrounded Booker throughout the duration of his career in Phoenix.
Booker went through four very rough seasons in Phoenix - but stuck through it, citing his respect for Kobe Bryant - who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers and has built himself into a player that fellow superstar talents desire to team up with in the Valley.
Despite this reassurance from Windhorst, the pressure remains on the Suns' front office to make the best out of a suboptimal situation moving forward - Damian Lillard's eventual departure from the Portland Trail Blazers is surely something the top decision makers within the franchise should keep in mind moving forward.
Booker will surely be honored at the game tonight against the Utah Jazz after breaking the franchise scoring record on Monday night in Portland - here's to the legendary Suns legend breaking many more records with the franchise moving forward.