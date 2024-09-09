Do Suns Lack a True Leader?
PHOENIX -- The dawn of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is upon us.
Training camp will likely commence in approximately three weeks ahead of the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6.
There remains as many questions as answers despite moves that have been made that are generally received in a positive manner.
Some of those questions will be directly addressed below, with verdicts on what will transpire over the course of the season.
Jusuf Nurkic Will be Three-Point Threat
Nurkic is quite possibly the X-factor of this year's squad. If he is able to evolve his game and tap into the 2022-23 season in which he shot 36.6% from three-point range, the Suns could very well be. true contender.
If not, the ceiling of this team likely remains the same. Nurkic is absolutely vital to what this team can accomplish, as his athletic limitations lead to some pronounced defensive weaknesses, but his elite rebounding and passing help negate much of that.
Expect Nurkic to see more three-point volume this season - and if any coach can help evolve his game - it would likely be Mike Budenholzer.
Verdict: Tentatively buy, Nurkic has displayed the ability to shoot well in small samples.
Bol Bol Will be in the Rotation Consistently
Bol quickly endeared himself to the fanbase last season behind his avowed love of the team, city, and fan support, along with his highlight reel plays.
He failed to gain much traction in Frank Vogel's rotation last season - only averaging 10.9 MPG over the course of 43 games - but his return signifies a belief that Budenholzer's offensive structure will lead to a more pronounced role and ample opportunities to make a consistent impact in year 2 with the franchise.
Verdict: Buy, Bol is a better fit under the new staff and possesses a unique skillset that should benefit the Suns.
Mason Plumlee is Guaranteed Backup C Job
Plumlee was signed as a free agent in July, with sights set on backing up Nurkic.
On paper, Plumlee does many of the things Nurkic does while being a weaker rebounder and stronger athlete. Plumlee's lack of floor spacing and regression as a rim protector could raise concern about his viability over the course of the season - even with all of the positives he brings to the table.
Oso Ighodaro also could figure in the rotation this season, as the incoming rookie out of Marquette looked more pro-ready than anticipated thus far, although he needs more room to grow.
Expect Plumlee to start the season as the backup, but things could change.
Verdict: Buy, for now. Ighodaro could eventually factor in.
The Suns Lack a True "Leader"
The narrative that Phoenix lacks real leadership has been one that has gained a significant echo chamber over the last year, and Suns legend Charles Barkley continued the cycle recently.
While Devin Booker and Kevin Durant aren't the traditional "vocal" leaders, they certainly lead by example. Beal was both a vocal leader and lead by sacrificing his role last season.
Royce O'Neale, Tyus Jones, and even Plumlee could serve as a breath of fresh air as well.
Budenholzer will be sure to hold accountability, push the team to the limits, and to work towards being as tight-knit as his 2021 Milwaukee Bucks squad that defeated the Suns in the NBA Finals.